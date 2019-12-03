News More News
College Football Playoff Rankings: Week 14

We are almost to the end of the rankings cycle for the race to the 2020 College Football Playoff with just one more week of rankings after this one. Many teams are done with their 12-game seasons completed with just a few alive to play in their conference championship games.

The Buckeyes are one of those teams with the Big Ten Championship Game still ahead on Saturday night. While many people believe that Ohio State has done enough to make it into the playoff regardless of what happens against Wisconsin in this game, Ohio State does not want to leave anything to chance.

After all, Ohio State has won the B1G the last two years only to miss the playoff. A loss on Saturday would mean not winning the B1G crown, and nobody would want to enter the four-team playoff on a loss.

Ohio State was ranked No. 1 last week after leapfrogging LSU on the heels of a win at home over Penn State. Saturday's win at Michigan did nothing to hurt Ohio State's standing this week as the committee has shown that it really likes this Ohio State team.

The wait won't be much longer with the final rankings set to come out on Sunday a little bit after 12pm (EST).

College Football Playoff Rankings - Week 14
Rank Team Record

1.

Ohio State

12-0

2.

LSU

12-0

3.

Clemson

12-0

4.

Georgia

11-1

5.

Utah

11-1

6.

Oklahoma

11-1

7.

Baylor

11-1

8.

Wisconsin

10-2

9.

Florida

10-2

10.

Penn State

10-2

11.

Auburn

9-3

12.

Alabama

10-2

13.

Oregon

10-2

14.

Michigan

9-3

15.

Notre Dame

10-2

16.

Iowa

9-3

17.

Memphis

11-1

18.

Minnesota

10-2

19.

Boise State

11-1

20.

Cincinnati

10-2

21.

App. State

11-1

22.

Southern Cal

8-4

23.

Virginia

9-3

24.

Navy

9-2

25.

Oklahoma State

8-4
