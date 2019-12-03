We are almost to the end of the rankings cycle for the race to the 2020 College Football Playoff with just one more week of rankings after this one. Many teams are done with their 12-game seasons completed with just a few alive to play in their conference championship games.

The Buckeyes are one of those teams with the Big Ten Championship Game still ahead on Saturday night. While many people believe that Ohio State has done enough to make it into the playoff regardless of what happens against Wisconsin in this game, Ohio State does not want to leave anything to chance.

After all, Ohio State has won the B1G the last two years only to miss the playoff. A loss on Saturday would mean not winning the B1G crown, and nobody would want to enter the four-team playoff on a loss.

Ohio State was ranked No. 1 last week after leapfrogging LSU on the heels of a win at home over Penn State. Saturday's win at Michigan did nothing to hurt Ohio State's standing this week as the committee has shown that it really likes this Ohio State team.

The wait won't be much longer with the final rankings set to come out on Sunday a little bit after 12pm (EST).