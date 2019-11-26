Ohio State saw its strength of schedule increase this past week after playing a (then) top-10 foe in Penn State and while the 28-17 win did not do a lot to impress the fans of the home team, it certainly is another bright spot on the resume of college football's most dominant team to date.

Obviously as the No. 1 team, they are firmly in that group of four that need to be left standing at the end. While we don't know what that will mean for a location between the Peach Bowl (Atlanta) and the Fiesta Bowl (Arizona) we do know that would likely mean avoiding Clemson in the first round of the playoffs, a prize worthy of a champion as the Tigers are starting to put things together despite playing in the woeful ACC (outside of Clemson, of course).

"Ohio State has been a complete team and that win over Penn State was their third win against teams that we currently have ranked in the top-19," CFP Selection Chairman Rob Mullens said. "Probably that complete team piece, Ohio State has been really good on both sides of the ball."

Ohio State really is assured of playing two more top-15 teams with a game against No. 13 Michigan already set and then will also draw the winner of No. 12 Wisconsin and No. 8 Minnesota in the B1G Champ Game. LSU on the other hand will face unranked Texas A&M this week and then will get No. 4 Georgia in the SEC Champ Game. All of those rankings are subject to move based on this week of games.



It really is going to come down to a bit of a beauty contest at the end when they look to seed the teams that will make the playoff and the conspiracy theories are already beginning with no team assigned to the playoff just yet.

The Buckeyes certainly would love to avoid playing a SEC or ACC team in Atlanta, right in the backyard and might move out to Arizona if that is the case, with Ohio State's fanbase reaching far and wide, but Atlanta is drivable from Columbus where Arizona is a flight and would require a second flight if the Buckeyes advance to the championship game.

What if Ohio State still is the No. 1 at the end and draws a Pac-12 champion in Atlanta, would the committee want to play a game between Clemson and a SEC Champion all the way in Arizona? Attendance could certainly suffer if that is the case but are you going to flip the games and put Ohio State out west of the Rockies against potentially a Utah team that might travel much better to the Fiesta Bowl than the Peach Bowl?

All of those are interesting things to entertain at this point but they all are moot points if teams trip up in their next two games. The Buckeyes are in good shape to make the playoff right now and while people are saying that a stumble against Michigan might not cost the Buckeyes a shot at the playoffs with a win over the Big Ten West representative, nobody ever wants to accept a loss to the Wolverines as acceptable or being okay in the long run. The Buckeyes just need to focus on winning all of their games and let the rankings figure themselves out.