Nobody seems to move down in the rankings after a rout like the Buckeyes, but this time it was expected as Ohio State fell from the top spot to the No. 2 spot on the heels of a convincing LSU win at Alabama.

Obviously there was a lot more put into a win over a top-four Alabama team than a struggling Maryland team and Ohio State won't get much traction this week either as it goes up against a really poor Rutgers team, but then things will start to even out as Ohio State has games against Penn State and Michigan to complete the regular season schedule and then a potential B1G Champ Game matchup either with Minnesota or Wisconsin.

"We spent some time discussing it, we have two great teams at the top with LSU and Ohio State," CFP Selection Committee chairman Rob Mullens said. "The committee is really impressed with Ohio State and the consistent level of high play. But when you look at the resume of LSU with the win over Alabama on the road, that makes their 4th top-20 win, they are the only team in the nation with that, they are deserving of that No. 1 ranking."

The committee made their latest update to the top-25 known during a televised ESPN (made for TV) show as now the pundits and observers will talk about the difference between the resumes of the Buckeyes and LSU Tigers.

Here is the most up-to-date list of the College Football Playoff. It all builds up to the final rankings show on December 8th at 12pm (EST) when the top four teams will be slotted into the Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl with the two winners set to meet in New Orleans in mid-January with everything on the line.