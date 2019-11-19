Nobody was really expecting any changes at the top of the rankings as LSU, Ohio State and Clemson all took care of business in their most recent games against league foes, granted not tough tests with Ole Miss, Rutgers and Wake Forest all on the schedule respectively.

No, the questions were where teams like Alabama, the Pac-12 teams and Oklahoma would sit after their all have their eventful weeks. Alabama of course is without a starting quarterback for the rest of the way, Oklahoma battled back and handed Baylor its first loss after the Bears gacked away what looked like a sure-win and the Pac-12 teams are just hanging out on a collision course with one another in the Pac-12 Championship game, just hoping for an opportunity to get into the dance and see if they can make a little bit of noise.

Teams have up to three more games with two weeks left in the regular season and then a conference championship weekend and some tickets could get punched this week for some of the top competitors.

But for now, we are just focused on the week that was and what it means to the current College Football Playoff rankings. How did the group in Grapevine (Texas) see things and where do the teams fall on the rankings list?