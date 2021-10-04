Colin Gay's 10 scattered thoughts to start a Monday

Grab a cup of coffee and some breakfast. Here's what I'm thinking about heading into this week.

The Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback didn’t only return to the field with a rejuvenated shoulder.

We saw a different quarterback out there on Saturday afternoon: cool, calm, collected and confident. He was composed, not hesitating from finding tight end Jeremy Ruckert in the middle of the field on a 19-yard post when a Rutgers defensive end ran at him on his blind side. He was a leader. He was what Ohio State head coach Ryan Day wanted out of his starting quarterback.

And while yards-after-catch isn’t the end all, be all for stats, it did show something Saturday afternoon.Ohio State receivers recorded 183 yards after catch compared to 333 total passing yards — 330 of which were C.J. Stroud’s. Let’s take a step further. Chris Olave had a field day against the Rutgers pass defense with 119 yards on five catches. Forty four of those yards came after the catch, showing that Stroud found Olave at the right place at the right time, in stride and in tight windows.

Look at these stats: 17-23, 330 yards, five touchdowns, no interceptions, no sacks. When blitzed, Stroud completed seven of nine attempts for 116 yards and three touchdowns.

These are the stats of a veteran quarterback.

After the game, one of Day’s main talking points was about how this team didn’t have the excuse of youth anymore. It was five games into the season. For players who had never played a snap of college football, for players who had never seen consistent playing time, the head coach feels five games is enough to see what he has.

Stroud is a veteran quarterback now. And with an experienced offense, that really could change everything for Ohio State.