Colin Gay's 10 scattered thoughts to start a Monday
Happy Monday, everyone.
Grab a cup of coffee and some breakfast. Here's what I'm thinking about heading into this week.
Two days after the game, and I’m still thinking about what C.J. Stroud did against Rutgers.
The Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback didn’t only return to the field with a rejuvenated shoulder.
We saw a different quarterback out there on Saturday afternoon: cool, calm, collected and confident. He was composed, not hesitating from finding tight end Jeremy Ruckert in the middle of the field on a 19-yard post when a Rutgers defensive end ran at him on his blind side. He was a leader. He was what Ohio State head coach Ryan Day wanted out of his starting quarterback.
And while yards-after-catch isn’t the end all, be all for stats, it did show something Saturday afternoon.Ohio State receivers recorded 183 yards after catch compared to 333 total passing yards — 330 of which were C.J. Stroud’s. Let’s take a step further. Chris Olave had a field day against the Rutgers pass defense with 119 yards on five catches. Forty four of those yards came after the catch, showing that Stroud found Olave at the right place at the right time, in stride and in tight windows.
Look at these stats: 17-23, 330 yards, five touchdowns, no interceptions, no sacks. When blitzed, Stroud completed seven of nine attempts for 116 yards and three touchdowns.
These are the stats of a veteran quarterback.
After the game, one of Day’s main talking points was about how this team didn’t have the excuse of youth anymore. It was five games into the season. For players who had never played a snap of college football, for players who had never seen consistent playing time, the head coach feels five games is enough to see what he has.
Stroud is a veteran quarterback now. And with an experienced offense, that really could change everything for Ohio State.
What does this mean for TreVeyon Henderson?
If anything, Stroud’s potential only heightens the potential of the run game as a whole.
After the game, Day talked about how Big Ten teams now have “film” on Stroud and can put plans in place to stop him differently based on what worked against the Scarlet Knights pass defense.
Simply, opposing defenses will have to watch for the pass much like Rutgers looked to contain freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson and the rest of the Ohio State run game Saturday.The Buckeyes offense didn’t need Henderson to be superhuman like he was against Tulsa and Akron, averaging more than 11 yards per touch. But the freshman did look human at times against the Scarlet Knights. Other than a 44-yard touchdown, helped by a beautiful, gaping hole by Ruckert and OT Nicholas Petit-Frere, Henderson was held in check for 27 yards on his final seven carries of the game: a “human” 3.9 yards per carry.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Ohio State run game didn’t have much room to work with in the run game, with the offensive line putting together its worst run-blocking performance of the season, grading out at 63.8 compared to the 80 average the unit game into the day with.
But Henderson saw a glimpse of what the passing game could be. He played his part early, setting the tone on the offense’s second play from scrimmage with his touchdown run. He also saw Marcus Crowley get involved in the pass game with a 21-yard swing pass, starting a streak of seven-straight completions for Stroud seeping into the second quarter.
The balance Day is seeking doesn’t expect for both the pass and run game to be superhuman every night. But if it continues to develop a passing game, Ohio State is creating a look where opposing defenses will have to watch for the home-run play on the ground and through the air.
Read all eight other thoughts here.