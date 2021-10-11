Colin Gay's 10 scattered Monday morning thoughts to start a bye week

Ohio State is 5-1 and is off this week. But I still have some things I'm thinking about this morning.

We all know what the story of this team has been over the first six games: suffering its first regular-season loss under head coach Ryan Day against Oregon, not fully adjusting and winning closer than expected against Tulsa before finding a rhythm and dominating Tulsa, Rutgers and Maryland, seemingly getting stronger as the season goes along.

Through six games, let’s put some of those numbers in perspective for Ohio State:

Scoring Offense — 48.5 points per game (No. 3 in FBS)

Total Offense — 563.2 yards per game (No. 1 in FBS)

Pass Offense — 352.2 yards per game (No. 9 in FBS)

Rush Offense — 211.0 yards per game (No. 26 in FBS)

Scoring Defense — 20.5 points allowed per game (T-No. 33 in FBS)

Total Defense — 387.3 yards allowed per game (No. 76 in FBS)

Pass Defense — 256.0 yards allowed per game (No. 102 in FBS)

Rush Defense — 131.3 yards allowed per game (No. 54 in FBS)