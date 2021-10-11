Colin Gay's 10 scattered Monday morning thoughts to start a bye week
Happy Monday!
Ohio State is 5-1 and is off this week. But I still have some things I'm thinking about this morning.
OK, so where does Ohio State stand heading into its bye week?
We all know what the story of this team has been over the first six games: suffering its first regular-season loss under head coach Ryan Day against Oregon, not fully adjusting and winning closer than expected against Tulsa before finding a rhythm and dominating Tulsa, Rutgers and Maryland, seemingly getting stronger as the season goes along.
Through six games, let’s put some of those numbers in perspective for Ohio State:
Scoring Offense — 48.5 points per game (No. 3 in FBS)
Total Offense — 563.2 yards per game (No. 1 in FBS)
Pass Offense — 352.2 yards per game (No. 9 in FBS)
Rush Offense — 211.0 yards per game (No. 26 in FBS)
Scoring Defense — 20.5 points allowed per game (T-No. 33 in FBS)
Total Defense — 387.3 yards allowed per game (No. 76 in FBS)
Pass Defense — 256.0 yards allowed per game (No. 102 in FBS)
Rush Defense — 131.3 yards allowed per game (No. 54 in FBS)
Read the rest of the column here.