The secondary was a priority position for Ohio State in the 2020 cycle after going a bit "lighter" on the group in 2019. It's only the middle of August, but it's safe to say the Buckeyes have been successful in filling that need with this class, already securing verbal commitments from three 4-star talents, two of which are in the top 100, and all three of which are in the top 150, per Rivals.

One of those players is safety Lathan Ransom from Salpointe Catholic in Tuscon, Arizona. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Ransom was a huge pick-up for the Buckeyes, as they beat out Notre Dame, Texas, and many others for his services.

While Ransom has put his skills on display at various camps, combines, and on film for all to see, there is much more to the player and person than most know. BuckeyeGrove spoke with Salpointe Catholic head coach Dennis Bene to learn more about what Ohio State is getting in Lathan Ransom.