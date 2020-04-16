Ohio State continued their recruiting roll on Wednesday, securing a verbal commitment from Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy 2021 defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye. The 44th ranked player in America is the 16th commitment for the Buckeyes this cycle, and adds another stud to a group that is already ranked first in the Rivals Team Rankings.

The Buckeyes have been recruiting Adeleye for quite some time, and their efforts and consistency in going after the Texas-native, who recently transferred to IMG, paid off on Wednesday, as they beat out Florida, Oklahoma, Alabama, and other national powers for his services.

Now that he's "in", what will the 6-foot-4, 255-pounder bring to Ohio State on the field? What can the program expect from him off the field and in the locker room? We caught up with Adeleye's head coach at IMG Academy, Bobby Acosta, to learn more about the newest Buckeye.