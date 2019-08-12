With his brother Shayne at Notre Dame, many figured that Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep 2020 linebacker Cody Simon would end up playing for the Fighting Irish at the college level. That was not the case as Simon ended up committing to Ohio State on June 20, selecting the Scarlet and Gray over his other finalists Penn State and Nebraska.

Simon is a player who has been on the rise the last couple of years, as he's grown into his body and developed his skillset under Marauders' head coach Rich Hansen. BuckeyeGrove.com caught up with Hansen to learn more about what the Buckeyes are getting in Simon as both a player and a person.