COLUMBUS, Ohio-- Ohio State led this one wire-to-wire, leaving little doubt of who the better team was.

The No. 23 Buckeyes (6-0) gave a packed St. John Arena an 89-62 against Cleveland State (2-4) showcase in the stadium’s first and only game this season. Sophomore forward Kaleb Wesson and redshirt senior guard C.J. Jackson led the way with 19 points and 17 points, respectively.

"It was a fun night, and something we anticipate doing on a regular basis [playing in St. John Arena]," coach Chris Holtmann said. "They really, physically challenged us and were the tougher team, certainly, for 20 minutes of the game. But it was good for us."

In total five Buckeyes scored at least eight points, fitting the team’s ball-sharing mentality.

Cleveland State battled back a couple times early. A 7-0 run by the Vikings cut the lead to 20-17 at the 8:41 mark of the first half, then another 6-0 spurt took the score to 33-26 six minutes later.

Each time Ohio State found an answer. After the first Viking spurt, the Buckeyes went on a 13-2 run of their own thanks to a three-pointer by Jackson and a pair of buckets by Wesson, showing two different moves from the post. After the second stint Jackson hit another key three to help take the lead to 38-29 at halftime.

"Going into the game the plan was to get the ball inside every single time to try and play inside out," Wesson said. "It's something that we definitely tried to emphasize."

Half two started and Ohio State imposed a physical will down low. Outscoring Cleveland State 16-7 into the first media timeout, all but two points resulted from a shot within five feet of the basket. Now the lead was 54-36 with 14:44 to play.

It wasn’t done. Jumpers by Wesson, redshirt senior guard Keyshawn Woods and freshman guard Luther Muhammad dusted off a 10-2 run and placed the game out of reach at 62-38 with 12:04 remaining. Six minutes later the “We want Joey” chants started from the student section, and walk-on Joey Lane entered to sign off on a blow out.

He hit a three to send the stadium into pandemonium.

That should stand as a testament to exactly how dominant Ohio State was Friday. Shooting 18 percentage points better than the Vikings, the Buckeyes had more assists and less turnovers in the game.

While the defense played well as a whole, 21 personal fouls isn't a good plan for long-term success.

"We have to have more discipline than what we do," Holtmann said. "We had some verticality fouls tonight, and we work on it consistently. We obviously need to work on it more."

Speaking of things the Stadium was chanting Friday: clearly looking ahead, on at least three occasions the student section led the crowd in the singing of "We Don't Give a Damn for the Whole State of Michigan."

One downside for Ohio State is continued struggles from three: the team was 7-19 Friday, but a majority of the makes came in garbage time.

But overall, the squad took the court Friday and looked like a ranked team should look against a low-tier program.