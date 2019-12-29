SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Things looked good for Ohio State's offense early on with 16 unanswered points to begin the game, though struggles in the red zone would rear its ugly head later on. Once the second quarter hit, however, everything that could go wrong did go wrong for Ohio State. J.K. Dobbins was injured and Justin Fields began to turn into a turnover machine, and the ease with which they moved the ball early evaporated as the Tigers would complete the comeback and stop Ohio State's offense on the final drive to take home the win. With the good early on and the bad coming in later in the game, find out how the offense graded out in their 29-23 loss to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl.

Quarterback

Fields complete 65 percent of his passes against Clemson. (Scott Stuart)

Wearing a knee brace larger than anyone felt comfortable with Saturday, Justin Fields was given his largest workload yet as a Buckeye, and it appeared the moment may have been a bit too big for him. Fields finished a with a respectable 65 percent completion clip and moved the ball well at times early and late in the game, but it was mistakes we hadn't seen much of from Fields this season that cost Ohio State a shot at the national championship. After throwing just one interception all season, Fields was picked off twice against Clemson, the final pick resulting in the Tigers being able to run the clock out. Those were only the ones that actually counted, as Fields had numerous throws that either should have been picked off or were called back because of defensive penalties. Despite throwing for a career-high in passes (46) and passing yards (320), it still seemed that Fields could never really get into a rhythm with his lack of mobility and consistent pressure from Clemson's defense. While the offensive line will also share some blame for the four sacks taken by Fields, it was often another case of Fields holding onto the ball too long, and ironically enough, it was that season-long issue of holding onto the ball too long that led to the final miscommunication between Fields and Chris Olave on the Buckeyes' final play of the game. Grade: C

Running Backs

J.K. Dobbins had a big day on the ground before his injury. (Scott Stuart)

J.K. Dobbins made the Tigers look foolish early on. A touchdown run of 68 yards and an additional 64-yard run gashed Clemson and they couldn't seem to stop him. That was until Dobbins left the game with an ankle injury in the second quarter. Dobbins would return to the game, but his effectiveness was limited with just 30 rushing yards after he came back in the game. To his credit, he tried to tough out the injury and it just never came to fruition with a lack of explosiveness in the second half. When Dobbins was out, Master Teague III was called upon, but the redshirt freshman struggled going against one of the nation's best rushing defenses. On seven carries, Teague picked up just nine yards, and in general the run game was stopped dead in its tracks when Dobbins wasn't in the game. Additionally, while this may not be part of his running back duties, it should be noted that Dobbins dropped two touchdown passes in the first half. One got knocked out by the ground, the other a dropped pass on a screen that would have almost certainly gone to the end zone with blockers ahead of him. Dobbins ended up with a good day statistically, but with the disappointment concerning the missed opportunities, this won't be one he looks back on fondly. Grade: B-

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

Garrett Wilson leaped over a Clemson defender for a great catch. (Scott Stuart)

Out of all the offenses' position groups, the receivers by far had the best day, though one brutal mistake was committed late in the game. Garrett Wilson kicked things off early with an impressive leap over a Clemson defender to haul in a pass near the goal line that would later turn into a field goal. He finished with three more catches but none nearly as impressive as his first. In his final game, K.J. Hill displayed his model of consistency during his Ohio State career with six catches for 67 yards including a nifty third down conversion. Austin Mack and Dobbins both added six receptions as well, but it was the end of the game that will be remembered for what the wide receivers did during the Fiesta Bowl. With 37 seconds remaining at the Clemson 23 yard-line, Fields looked down field and saw Chris Olave ready to break into post and fired the pass towards the end zone. The only problem was that Olave believed Fields was beginning to scramble due to how long the play had been developing, so Olave instead headed to the left side of the end zone, but Fields had already sent the pass to the right side where it was promptly intercepted by Clemson. What had been a good day for Ohio State's receivers up to that point was immediately moot, as the one mistake cost the Buckeyes a shot at winning the game. Grade: B-

Offensive Line

Justin Fields was sacked four times by Clemson. (Scott Stuart)