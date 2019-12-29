GLENDALE, Ariz. – In a season full of defensive stops, the Buckeyes were unable to get one more when it counted most. The Ohio State defense was able to hold the Tigers down for much of the game, but a few big plays and a late drive will haunt the group that had been one of the best in the nation all season. The Buckeyes clung to a 2-point lead with 3:07 left in the game, but the defense was unable to keep the Tigers out of the endzone. That being said, let’s take a look at how each unit graded out in the final game of the season. The grades will compare the Buckeyes to the rest of college football, so a C grade is average, but a prestigious team like Ohio State has set a higher bar than being average.

Defensive Line

Robert Landers finished with a tackle for loss. (Scott Stuart)

The Ohio State defensive line was the greatest strength of a strong defense, and the guys up front were the most impressive yet again in Ohio State’s season finale. The matchup between Ohio State’s defensive line and Clemson’s offensive line was an intriguing matchup going into the Fiesta Bowl, and for the most part, the Buckeyes were able to dominate the trenches. While the defensive line was only able to bring Trevor Lawrence down for two sacks, it felt as if the Buckeyes up front were able to impose their will on the game. In the pass rush department, DaVon Hamilton and Tyler Friday were able to bring Lawrence down. While Lawrence was able to kill the Buckeyes with his legs, the Buckeyes were successful at limiting Travis Etienne’s impact in the ground game. Etienne would finish the game with 10 rushes for 36 yards and a touchdown, but his true damage would come in the passing game where he tallied 98 yards and two touchdowns.

Grade: B+

Linebackers

Tuf Borland got his hands on a potential interception. (Scott Stuart)

The linebackers have been arguably the most-improved group on Ohio State’s team, but the group was unable to deliver a great game when it was needed most. It did not feel like the group was ever able to get things clicking, and a dropped interception by Tuf Borland was an omen for what was to come from the group. The Buckeyes were able to keep the Tigers in check for the most part, but after a few big plays busted, the defense seemed to struggle to get its momentum back. The linebackers on multiple occassions would not do a good enough job of containing and tackling Clemson’s playmakers, and there are a handful of plays that the linebackers will wish they could have had back. The group played well all season, but a few plays of sloppiness did not go unpunished against a Clemson offense that does not lack talent.

Grade: B-

Secondary

Damon Arnette and Jordan Fuller played solid in the secondary. (Scott Stuart)

Out of all the groups coming into the Fiesta Bowl, the secondary had the biggest challenge going up against Clemson’s large wideouts. As far as limiting the impact of Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross, the Buckeyes did a great job at keeping the two players out of the endzone. The two star wide receivers would both fail to obtain 50 yards of offense. Jeff Okudah put together a nice game, tallying two pass breakups to go along with five tackles. Damon Arnette was also able to break up a pass in his final game as a Buckeye. Shaun Wade was supposed to be the slot corner for the entire night, but due to his early ejection, a void was left in the Ohio State defense. Amir Riep was able to fill the spot, and after a pass interference call, he was able to settle in and make a few nice plays. The group was sound for a large chunk of the game, but tackling breakdowns cost the group a better grade. The most egregious of these missed plays occurred when Josh Proctor was unable to bring down Lawrence, who would scurry for a 67-yard touchdown.

Grade: B

Overall

The Ohio State defense was great for almost all of the first half, and then it was just good or bad the rest of the way. While most team would kill to have a good defense, the group showed that it could be great all season, so a step down from its usual dominance was disappointing. The defense had a chance to punch Ohio State’s ticket to the national championship, but the Buckeyes were unable to even slow down the Tigers, who marched 94 yards for a touchdown in less than 90 seconds. The group had arguably its worst defensive possession of the season, and it came in the most inopportune time. The defense will change a lot going into next season. Many players will leave, including some of the biggest contributors, and the loss of Jeff Hafley will undoubtedly have an effect on the team. In the end, the 2019 defense was an exceptional group for the regular season, but it proved incapable of carrying the Buckeyes through to the final.

Grade: B