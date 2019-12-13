COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Clemson Tigers, led by full-time motivator and occasional head coach Dabo Swinney, have banged the underdog drum most of the season, but based on their level of competition, Swinney may just have a point. It's been well publicized that Clemson's weak schedule, specifically the out-of-conference opponents in Texas A&M, Charlotte and the FCS's Wofford, led to the Tigers not rising above No. 3 in the nation even with an undefeated record. It's even possible that just one loss, especially if Utah had been able to best Oregon, may have kept Clemson out of the College Football Playoffs for just the second time, but the Tigers were able to eek out a one-point win over North Carolina in their only close game of the season to remain undefeated. Now, with Clemson preparing to face an Ohio State team that has run roughshod over every single opponent this season, it's a serious concern whether the Tigers have been appropriately prepared for an opponent of this caliber. The Tigers completed each of their 13 wins this season with an average margin of victory of 35.9 points and scoring 46.5 points per game, fourth best in the nation. However, looking inside the defensive numbers of their opponents reveal an interesting trend among the Tigers' victims this season.

Of Clemson's 12 wins against FBS opponents, only one was top-50 in scoring defense, and that was Texas A&M who was ranked 38th. Beyond the Aggies, other teams like North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia all fell in the top-60 scoring defenses, and three of Clemson's opponents (Georgia Tech, Charlotte and Louisville) were all bottom-30 scoring defenses. None of Clemson's games this season were against teams allowing fewer than 20 points per game. The top passing defense faced by Clemson was Charlotte who only allowed 198.3 passing yards per game, and the best rushing defense was by Texas A&M who allowed just shy of 130 rushing yards per game. These defenses aren't even in the same stratosphere as Ohio State's defense which will present an entirely new challenge for the Tigers.

Ohio State's Defensive Numbers Statistics National Rank Points Per Game 12.5 ppg T - 2nd (Georgia) Passing Yards Allowed Per Game 148.1 ypg 2nd Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game 99.8 ypg 6th Total Offense Allowed Per Game 247.9 ypg 2nd Turnovers 1.9 pg 11th