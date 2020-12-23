BuckeyeGrove - Clemson defense talks Fields’ ‘unique’ skillset, Buckeye O-line

“They have a great offensive line, they have great skill, obviously. They bring a ton to the table, they run the ball really well, they’re a great team,” Clemson linebacker Baylon Spector said. “Justin Fields is a very unique player, brings a lot to the table. He brings some running game, you have to contain him.”

The second meeting in a year’s time is just over a week away, and the Tigers took some time on Wednesday to detail what they expect to see from Fields and company when the two sides collide once again on the first of the year.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and the Buckeyes got an extended introduction to the Clemson defense in last year’s Fiesta Bowl, even if the parting gift left a bad taste in their mouth.

Spector in particular got to see Fields up close and personal in last season’s 29-23 Clemson win in the Fiesta Bowl, as the Tiger defender brought him down twice to account for two of Clemson’s four sacks on the day.

Spector smiled when asked about his first reaction to seeing that Ohio State would once again be the Tigers’ opponent for the College Football Playoff semifinal, but said he was just excited to be a part of a program making its sixth-straight appearance in the CFP.

Fields is coming off a shaky performance in the Big Ten Championship, throwing for a season-low 114 yards to go with no touchdowns and two picks, and he finished the game with what he thought was a sprained thumb.

Still, Spector isn’t expecting to see any diminished play from the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year.

“He’s a great player. He’s gonna bring a bunch of challenges, he’s gonna run the ball, he’s gonna throw the ball, he’ll be able to scramble and use his legs to make plays,” Spector said. “We’ll do the best we can to contain him and try to do our best to just go out there and win the game.”

Even with an MCL injury in last season’s game, Fields found early success against the Tigers until the tides turned late in the second quarter, but still nearly led a come-from-behind victory.

But Spector says this year’s Clemson defense is even better than the previous iteration, despite losses on the roster.

One player on the Clemson defense that the Buckeyes did not see in last December’s matchup is defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, Rivals.com’s No. 1-ranked player in the 2020 class who just won the ACC’s Defensive Freshman of the Year after a first-team all-conference campaign.