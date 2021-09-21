CJ Stroud seems to remain in driver's seat of Ohio State offense

COLUMBUS, Ohio — CJ Stroud didn’t take the field against Tulsa 100%. He was healthy enough to play, sure, but he seemed to be uncomfortable with his throwing shoulder at times.

However, the redshirt freshman quarterback didn’t think the pain kept him from doing the job he was expected to do, especially with the target on Ohio State’s back week in and week out.

“It hurts, but life hurts,” he said after the Tulsa game Saturday. “It’s tough, but I just have to grind through. There have been guys here that grind through injuries. That’s just playing football. You are never 100% after that first game, so I just thank God that I was able to play this game and to even be healthy enough. Yeah it’s tough, but I feel like I’m a tough guy a little bit. I’ll keep trying, keep going.”

Even through the pain, even though he’s not 100% out there, Stroud still feels he’s improving, getting better, becoming more comfortable behind center three starts into his career.

But he’s also realistic, knowing there’s still much to grow into.

“I’m still a redshirt freshman,” Stroud said. “That’s not an excuse, but I still have a lot of football to learn and I feel like I’m getting better every week. I know a lot of people probably don’t agree with that, but that’s OK. I have a God-given talent and every time I go out there, I give it my blood, sweat and my tears.

“I don’t worry about the negativity. I’m all about being positive. I feel like I’m a great player. I know everybody makes mistakes, but I know I’m a great player.”



