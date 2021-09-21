CJ Stroud seems to remain in driver's seat of Ohio State offense
COLUMBUS, Ohio — CJ Stroud didn’t take the field against Tulsa 100%. He was healthy enough to play, sure, but he seemed to be uncomfortable with his throwing shoulder at times.
However, the redshirt freshman quarterback didn’t think the pain kept him from doing the job he was expected to do, especially with the target on Ohio State’s back week in and week out.
“It hurts, but life hurts,” he said after the Tulsa game Saturday. “It’s tough, but I just have to grind through. There have been guys here that grind through injuries. That’s just playing football. You are never 100% after that first game, so I just thank God that I was able to play this game and to even be healthy enough. Yeah it’s tough, but I feel like I’m a tough guy a little bit. I’ll keep trying, keep going.”
Even through the pain, even though he’s not 100% out there, Stroud still feels he’s improving, getting better, becoming more comfortable behind center three starts into his career.
But he’s also realistic, knowing there’s still much to grow into.
“I’m still a redshirt freshman,” Stroud said. “That’s not an excuse, but I still have a lot of football to learn and I feel like I’m getting better every week. I know a lot of people probably don’t agree with that, but that’s OK. I have a God-given talent and every time I go out there, I give it my blood, sweat and my tears.
“I don’t worry about the negativity. I’m all about being positive. I feel like I’m a great player. I know everybody makes mistakes, but I know I’m a great player.”
The growing pains are real. Stroud made clear the potential of the Ohio State offense is high, like best-in-the-country high from the offensive line and tight ends to the wide receivers on the outside and the running backs behind him.
“It’s just execution and the execution starts with me,” Stroud said. “I have to do my job better, definitely have to execute the offense at a high level. A perfect balance, we haven’t done it yet. We can be the best offense in the country if we do that.”
So where has Stroud’s success come from at the start of the season? It’s been the short game.
According to PFF College, the Ohio State quarterback has completed 35 of his 42 passes within 10 yards or less for 255 yards and two touchdowns.
With weapons on the outside like Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the big-play potential is real. It’s been proven, but it’s also where Stroud’s fallen short.
The redshirt freshman has completed 50% of his throws of 10 yards or more for six touchdowns along with all three of his interceptions this season.
Stroud was honest. He wants to improve in his ability to see coverages downfield — his downfall with the interception he threw against Tulsa where he threw into triple-coverage — and finding a rhythm with the passing game earlier, even though it was something Tulsa’s 3-3-5 front didn’t allow him to do.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day sees growth from his quarterback, knowing he wants to see increased anticipation in the passing game, seeing things before they come instead of reacting to what’s given.
“He threw some good balls. He did miss a couple, sure… There’s still a lot of good going on. I think the game coming off of last week… he’s played well,” Day said after the Tulsa game. “He’s going to miss some throws, but he’s learning, he’s growing. We’ll keep going from here.”
This doesn’t sound like a head coach looking to make a move at quarterback.
Stroud seems like he’s still in the driver’s seat of a potential Ferrari of an offense. It’s an offense Day strives to see balance from, something Ohio State has not hit its stride in, something he says is his job to cultivate.
But Stroud views it as his job to execute.
“Once we put all these things together, and it’s still early in the season, definitely once we execute at a high level… we’re going to be OK,” Stroud said.