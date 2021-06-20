CJ Hicks recaps Ohio State official visit, talks recruiting J.T. Tuimoloau
There has been no drama throughout the course of CJ Hicks' commitment to Ohio State.
Other than a brief period in time when some Cincinnati fans speculated about a flip to the school, most have known that Hicks is all in with the Buckeyes. The powerhouse Alabama Crimson Tide have even tried to make contact with him and pull off the massive flip, but Hicks has informed them that he will be spending the next three-to-five years of his life in Columbus.
Over the weekend, Hicks got to see his future home for the third time in June, this one being an official visit to the school. Hicks spoke with BuckeyeGrove about how the official went, which players he was recruiting, his thoughts on the 2022 class, and more.
"It was great," Hicks said. "Spent time with the coaches. Spent time with the players and some other recruits. It was fun. I talked with the players more than I did before. They made me feel welcome."
