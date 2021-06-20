CJ Hicks recaps Ohio State official visit, talks recruiting J.T. Tuimoloau

There has been no drama throughout the course of CJ Hicks' commitment to Ohio State.

Other than a brief period in time when some Cincinnati fans speculated about a flip to the school, most have known that Hicks is all in with the Buckeyes. The powerhouse Alabama Crimson Tide have even tried to make contact with him and pull off the massive flip, but Hicks has informed them that he will be spending the next three-to-five years of his life in Columbus.