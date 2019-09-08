COLUMBUS, Ohio – As the sample size continues to grow, Ohio State’s defense continues to impress. The 42-0 win over Cincinnati marked the first shutout since 2017 for the Buckeyes. Unlike the performance against Florida Atlantic, the defense was able to dominate for four quarters, and they were rewarded with two turnovers late in the game. Let’s take a look at how each unit graded out in the second game of the year. The grades will compare the Buckeyes to the rest of college football, so a C grade is average, but a prestigious team like Ohio State has set a higher bar than being average.

Defensive Line

It was business as usual for the defensive line, which has dominated the line of scrimmage for two consecutive games. Larry Johnson’s group would continue to get penetration, disrupt the pocket and seal off the inside. Cincinnati would struggle to sustain any drives, accumulating only 13 first downs all day. Chase Young led the way with a multiple-sack performance. He was able to beat his assignment consistently and make Desmond Ridder uncomfortable all day. Young would also play a role in special teams when he blocked Cincinnati’s field goal attempt in the first quarter. Tyreke Smith would record the only other sack for the defensive line. Smith would get to the quarterback quickly and make a hit that could be felt throughout the stadium. His impact is proof that the defensive line is deep, and Johnson will continue to rotate players in order to keep them fresh. The defensive line may not have had an eye-popping day statistically, but they were able to control the game and shut down Cincinnati. The group continued their momentum from last week, and they will only get better when Jonathon Cooper returns.

Grade: B+

Linebackers

Malik Harrison disrupting things in the backfield. (Scott Stuart)

For the second consecutive week, the linebackers stood out in a very impressive defensive performance. The shift in play from last year is night and day, and as the sample size continues to grow, so will the expectations for the group. Among the standouts was Malik Harrison, who showcased his speed and play recognition. Finishing the game with 2.5 tackles-for-loss, Harrison’s energy and presence in the Cincinnati backfield was felt throughout the game. He would finish with five tackles. Many have awaited the arrival of the Baron Browning era, and after two games in 2019, it looks like the era has begun. Browning, who came to Ohio State as a five-star recruit, has been able to show off his elite talent of getting to the ball carrier quickly and efficiently. What has stood out this year, however, is his ability to make the tackle when he gets there. Browning finished the game with five total tackles, four of which were solo tackles. If Browning can reach his full potential this season, Ohio State may have the best linebacker core in the whole country. The player sharing time with Browning is Tuf Borland. He would finish with three tackles, but it would be his interception off a Shaun Wade deflection that would highlight his day. Borland would return the interception 42 yards before being tackled. The linebackers continue to impress early in the season. If they continue to progress each week, the unit will be a force that can continue to shut down an opponent’s rushing attack and limit the success of their passing game.

Grade: A

Secondary

Shaun Wade deflected the pass that Tuf Borland intercepted. (Scott Stuart)

The secondary improved on its performance against Florida Atlantic, and they were able to limit the Bearcats to only 166 passing yards. The story for the unit was definitely the sound tackling that is becoming a theme for the season. The secondary was able to use elite-closing speed to bring down Cincinnati’s playmakers before they could do any real damage. Damon Arnette led the team with six total tackles. Right behind him was Jordan Fuller, who would accumulate five tackles after combining for seven the previous week. The star of the secondary was Shaun Wade. He would announce his presence on Cincinnati’s fourth drive when he came untouched on a corner blitz and recorded a strip sack. After showing off his versatility in the opponent’s backfield, he would continue his solid performance in coverage. He would deflect two passes on the day, one of which was picked off by Borland. The secondary, led by Jeff Hafley, maintained the edge they played with in week one, and it paid off in the form of a shutout. There is an embarrassment of riches in the secondary, and as the group continues to strengthen their chemistry, the unit will only increase the impact it makes each week.

Grade: B+

Overall

Overall, the defense played about as well as a defense can play. The goal for any defense is to hold the opponent to zero points, and the Buckeyes did that against a very solid team in Cincinnati. By eliminating the big play, Ohio State forced Cincinnati to march down the field against the talented defense, and they were unable to do that. The Buckeyes were able to play at a high level until the final whistle, and they were able to force two turnovers along the way. The A- grade may seem too low, but it represents the room for improvement. This group has the potential to be a group that is talked about for years to come. If every unit can perform at its highest level, opponents will not only struggle to score, but they may find themselves giving up points to a defense that has the potential to suffocate offenses.

Grade: A-