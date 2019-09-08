Ohio State dominated the Cincinnati Bearcats by a score of 42-0 on Saturday. Every unit on the team was firing on all cylinders, but how did we grade the offense's performance against this in-state opponent? Find out in this week's Report Card for the offense.

Quarterback

Following his debut against Florida Atlantic, Justin Fields was able to not only improve his game, but play it more efficiently against a much-improved opponent in Cincinnati. Fields completed 20 of his 25 passing attempts for 224 yards and two touchdowns through the air. He looked comfortable in the pocket (large part in due to the offensive line giving him all the time in the world) and delivered his passes with accuracy and ease. He rushed for 42 yards on nine carries but made his money in the pocket this week, which is an important step for the inexperienced sophomore. With a couple of throwaways, a drop and no turnovers, you’ll have to look hard to find mistakes in Fields’ game this week. The only thing that the coaching staff would certainly want to correct would be the amount of hits that Fields is taking. Fields took a couple of hits when he got bounced into the end zone and later got hit with a coverage sack. Any hit Fields takes can be scary with the questionable depth behind him, so keeping him off the dirt is best for him and best for Ohio State, and with how well the offense has been running in the first couple weeks, there’s no need for him to be risking his body right now. Overall, Fields showed improvement over last week with more accurate passing and showing more familiarity with keeping himself in the pocket, so the coaching staff has a lot of positives to take away from his performance. Grade: A

Running Backs

J.K. Dobbins leaves Cincinnati in the dust during his 60-yard TD run. (Scott Stuart)

Is J.K. Dobbins back? While it may be too soon to say, he certainly had himself a game today. 141 yards on 17 carries for an average of 8.3 yards per carry and two touchdowns. You can’t ask for much more from the junior as he excelled in every aspect of his game today. The line was certainly making things easy for Dobbins with large holes, but he was running fast and angry today, especially on his 60-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, the longest touchdown run of his career. Master Teague II also continues to impress, adding 60 yards on 11 carries. Demario McCall only received five carries, so while running backs coach Tony Alford has said McCall is the backup behind Dobbins, that hasn’t appeared to be the case so far and I would expect Teague to continue to receive the most carries behind Dobbins (and occasionally Fields).

Overall, this was an impressive showing for the running backs against Cincinnati. Racking up 270 yards on 46 carries, this is a strong rebound from last week where things didn’t look so great at times. I’m hesitant to give out an A+, especially this early in the season, because there are always ways the unit can improve, but this is pretty close to a perfect game for the running backs. Grade: A

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

Like last week, the wide receivers were one of the standout units for this team against Cincinnati. Eight receivers got involved in the passing game, and four players had at least two receptions. K.J. Hill responded to a quiet game against Florida Atlantic with eight receptions in Saturday’s contest for 57 yards and a touchdown. Binjimen Victor was also a big presence on the field, hauling in five catches for 69 yards. Garrett Wilson caught the first touchdown of what you assume will be many in his Ohio State career with an impressive one-on-one grab in the corner of the end zone. Overall, a dominant day for the wide receivers who were consistently getting open for Fields. The only knock on the group here is that the tight ends could not get involved in the passing game like they did last week. The tight ends got blanked on the stat sheet this week with the exception of a target to Jeremy Ruckert that fell incomplete. Other than the receiving game, however, the tight ends did a nice job blocking this week and helping Fields stay upright, so we won’t hit them too hard in the grading. Grade: A-

Offensive Line

Ryan Day talks with the offensive line. (Scott Stuart)