Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor talks development of Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Zac Taylor has had his fair share of experience with Ohio State players.

At the Ohio State Coaches Clinic Friday, the Cincinnati Bengals head coach showed clips of Vonn Bell, Sam Hubbard and Eli Apple helping his team to an AFC title and a trip to the Super Bowl.

One name he left out, Joe Burrow.

When asked if he considers Burrow to be a Buckeye, Taylor laughed it off.

"You'll have to ask Joe," he said. "So many guys they have recruited or developed that have been part of this. So many of them playing around the league, that's no surprise to me."

This past season, Taylor had five former Buckeyes on the roster that finished its season in the Super Bowl: Apple, Bell, Hubbard, and offensive tackle Isaiah Prince, along with Burrow, who transferred to LSU and won the Heisman Trophy with the Tigers, and Keandre Jones, who transferred from Ohio State to Maryland.

When asked about his relationship with Ryan Day, Taylor said he feels every interaction with the Ohio State head coach is genuine and that, with each of his players, he knows what he's going to get.

"They have already come from a place with really high standards that championships are expected and their football character is through the roof," Taylor said. "Because they have worked hard, they care about their teammates, they love the process of practicing and meeting and all the things leading up to the game.

"You really know what you are getting when you take a Buckeye."

Here's more from Taylor after he spoke at Ohio State's Coaches Clinic Friday.