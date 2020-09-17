Culture is a word that is thrown out like candy at top programs across the country, likely because the environment and ideals surrounding a team is import when it comes to winning.

Recruits see winning culture and buy into it as well. At least two teams out of the trio of Ohio State, Clemson and Alabama -- all schools with at least three College Football Playoff appearances -- have finished in the top 10 of Rivals’ team recruiting rankings every year in the playoff era. More often than not all three earned that distinction.

Four star offensive tackle Ben Christman has bought in to the culture of Ohio State, going so far as to say it’s the best it’s ever been, and he’s working on improving his role in a winning program going forward.