BuckeyeGrove - Chrisman, Haubeil recognized on preseason watch lists

Two of Ohio State's special teams standouts were named to major college football award watch lists on Wednesday, as Drue Chrisman and Blake Haubeil each garnered recognition.

Chrisman was given a spot on the Ray Guy Award preseason watch list, an honor that goes to the nation's most outstanding punter. Ohio State's B.J. Sander was the last Buckeye to take home the award in 2003.

Included on the Lou Groza Award watch list was Haubeil, who would be the second Buckeye to win the accolade, and the first since Mike Nugent in 2004.

Chrisman has been a semi-finalist for the Ray Guy Award in the past, and his career average of 43.9 yards per punt is No. 5 all-time at Ohio State. In 2019, Chrisman's 44.3 yards per punt led Ohio State to a No. 3 ranking in net punting in the conference.

Entering his final season for the Buckeyes, Haubeil ranks No. 1 in all-time field goal percentage, narrowly edging Nugent out with 82.1 percent accuracy.

In 2019, Haubeil kicked the second-longest field goal in program history with a 55-yarder against Northwestern.

On Thursday, more Buckeyes may turn up on the Paul Hornung and Wuerffel Award watch lists as college football's major awards continue to release their preseason honors.