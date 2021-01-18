BuckeyeGrove - Chris Olave to return for Ohio State in 2021

Instead, Olave announced on social media Monday that he's "not done yet," and will return for his senior season in 2021.

The junior wide receiver and 2020 team leader in receptions (50), receiving yards (729) and receiving touchdowns (seven) will not forgo his remaining collegiate eligibility to pursue the NFL Draft.

Ohio State fans have not seen the last of Chris Olave .

Olave was named a first-team All-Big Ten performer by the Big Ten coaches, and a second-team honoree by the media this season.

In five of Olave's seven performances this season, the smooth wideout caught at least 100 yards receiving, including a 139-yard exhibition against Michigan State in which he caught 10 passes.

Olave had three multi-touchdown games in the 2020 season, including a two-touchdown, 132-yard performance against Clemson in the Sugar Bowl in which he helped avenged Ohio State's Fiesta Bowl loss from the season prior.

Against Alabama in the national championship game, Olave caught a team-high eight passes for 69 yards to lead all Buckeye receivers.

Olave's 50 receptions in 2020 were two better than his 2019 total, despite playing in just seven games this season. Olave missed the Big Ten Championship Game due to COVID-19.

Olave was widely expected to enter the NFL Draft after a stellar junior season and three-year Ohio State career, but his return will fortify a talented position room that will also feature rising juniors Garrett Wilson and Jameson Williams, as well as soon-to-be sophomore Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming and Gee Scott Jr.