Chris Olave shifts his focus to future after tough week against Tulsa

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave developed his routine learning from the best.

He remembers watching Terry McLaurin, Parris Campbell and Johnnie Dixon: how they carried themselves, how they prepared for a game day, how they brought younger teammates along in that process.

Now Olave’s the veteran in Ohio State’s wide receiver room. He’s the one with the expectation. But he’s continuing that process: carrying himself as an example to the younger guys, showing what it’s like to have that expectation each time you touch the field.

Heading into Week 4 against Akron, Olave’s routine didn’t change, even though Week 3 didn’t go as planned.

“There’s going to be games like that, but I can’t mess up my routine after those type of games,” Olave said. “We just have to keep going, keep communicating. We just need to prepare better and show out there on Saturday.”

Despite multiple targets against Tulsa, Olave was held without a catch for the first time in his career.

The senior’s rough day began midway through the second quarter, when a sure-fire first down slipped through his hands and forced the Buckeyes into a field goal attempt. Later on in the fourth quarter, Olave broke away from the Golden Hurricane secondary and hauled in a 47-yard reception that was taken away after a face mask penalty by sophomore guard Paris Johnson.

“It was tough, I mean, coming out the game. But I'm just glad we got the win,” Olave said. “We had a lot of other guys that kind of shined. They kind of had a drop-eight coverage, so we had to run the ball a lot.”

While Olave was held without a catch against the Golden Hurricane, he’ll face another challenge heading into the Buckeyes’ matchup with the Zips. He’ll have to work with a new quarterback.



