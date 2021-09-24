Chris Olave shifts his focus to future after tough week against Tulsa
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave developed his routine learning from the best.
He remembers watching Terry McLaurin, Parris Campbell and Johnnie Dixon: how they carried themselves, how they prepared for a game day, how they brought younger teammates along in that process.
Now Olave’s the veteran in Ohio State’s wide receiver room. He’s the one with the expectation. But he’s continuing that process: carrying himself as an example to the younger guys, showing what it’s like to have that expectation each time you touch the field.
Heading into Week 4 against Akron, Olave’s routine didn’t change, even though Week 3 didn’t go as planned.
“There’s going to be games like that, but I can’t mess up my routine after those type of games,” Olave said. “We just have to keep going, keep communicating. We just need to prepare better and show out there on Saturday.”
Despite multiple targets against Tulsa, Olave was held without a catch for the first time in his career.
The senior’s rough day began midway through the second quarter, when a sure-fire first down slipped through his hands and forced the Buckeyes into a field goal attempt. Later on in the fourth quarter, Olave broke away from the Golden Hurricane secondary and hauled in a 47-yard reception that was taken away after a face mask penalty by sophomore guard Paris Johnson.
“It was tough, I mean, coming out the game. But I'm just glad we got the win,” Olave said. “We had a lot of other guys that kind of shined. They kind of had a drop-eight coverage, so we had to run the ball a lot.”
While Olave was held without a catch against the Golden Hurricane, he’ll face another challenge heading into the Buckeyes’ matchup with the Zips. He’ll have to work with a new quarterback.
Head coach Ryan Day announced Thursday that redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud would likely be sidelined to heal a lingering shoulder injury, allowing either Jack Miller III and Kyle McCord to run the offense.
While the Buckeyes have struggled to strike a balance between their running and passing games through three weeks with Stroud at the helm, Olave said finding that key aspect to their offense has been a priority in practice this week.
“We just got to be all on the same page, stay consistent, get the running game going, get the passing game going. Just stay consistent,” Olave said. “Just bringing that energy every day. Just believing in each other to make the throws, make the runs and stay on schedule.”
Although Olave said the Buckeyes offense can move the ball at will, he pointed to plays where they have shot themselves in the foot and stalled their drives.
The California native will likely be a key factor for keeping the Buckeyes’ offense on track without their signal caller and added that they’ll need to limit those errors going forward.
“I feel like we could drive the ball at our own pace or whenever we want to, but there’s just like one or two plays on a drive that can mess us up or knock us back or knock us off schedule,” Olave said. “We just got to clean those up and stay consistent and just have fun out there.”
While Ohio State heads into the primetime bout with question marks at quarterback, Olave said the offense just needs to stick together and work as a singular unit towards their goal of coming out with a win.
“I just feel like we got to play with more energy, just love for one another. We got to be more efficient in our offensive game,” Olave said. “Just bringing that energy and believing in each other, I think that's what we got to do to be a better offense.”