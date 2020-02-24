COLUMBUS, Ohio – A lot can happen in two years.

In February of 2018, Chris Olave was roaming the halls at Mission Hills High School. In the time since then, he has gone from unknown freshman, to a breakout star in The Game, to one of Ohio State’s most dangerous weapons and now to a leader.

With the departures of K.J. Hill, Austin Mack and Binjimen Victor, there was a need for a new leader to step up in the wide receiver room. After the arrival of Julian Flemming, Mookie Cooper, Gee Scott Jr. and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State certainly does not lack the talent in the room, but there needs to be a voice that can guide the unit to where it wants to go.

“One person I can definitely look up to is Chris Olave,” Scott said. “He’s pushing me on multiple levels, being attentive in the film room or in school or in important workouts. He’s making sure I’m on my A game and he’s going to hold you accountable. I appreciate that.”

While a lot of Buckeyes had a tough end to the season in Arizona, Olave may have had it the worst. After breaking the wrong way on a route that resulted in an interception to seal Ohio State’s fate in the desert, Olave’s great season of 12 receiving touchdowns felt marred by one critical mistake.

It is not in moments of success that true character is revealed but in moments of adversity. In the most adverse moment of his young career, Olave took responsibility and decided to be better because of it. Now with his sophomore year winding down, Olave is stepping into a leadership role to help guide the younger players.

"Definitely Chris Olave. I would say he's the leader of the group,” Smith-Njigba said who he can look up to in the wideout room. “He sits me down, talks to me, and gives great advice.”

On top of the leadership aspect, Olave’s develop is living proof of Ohio State’s relationship with receivers. Olave came into Ohio State as a three-star recruit, but he has developed into one of the smoothest players in the country.

Seeing the development of some of the players that were not as highly recruited can only serve as proof that Ohio State knows how to coach up wide receivers into great playmakers.

“You see a Mike Thomas come in, not a highly recruited guy, and now you see what he’s doing in the NFL,” Scott said. “Same thing with Chris Olave. Not the highest recruited guy, but he comes in here and they develop him. Once you go through this system you come out on a different level.”

On the field, Olave will most likely continue his progression to becoming one of the most lethal weapons to come through Ohio State. Driven by a heartbreak out in the Fiesta Bowl he is more determined than ever to be the player that Ohio State needs him to be.

As a whole, the wide receiver group has responded positively to the influx of talented recruits. With guys like Olave, Kamryn Babb, Garrett Wilson and Jameson Williams stepping up into mentorship roles, Ohio State’s wide receiving corps should be in good hands in 2020.

“There’s a lot of leaders in this group,” Smith-Njigba said. “When you’ve got good leaders and great players, you just watch them. They do it well. They do what they’re supposed to do. You just want to follow that and have the same mindset as them and just push to be better.”