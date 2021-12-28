Chris Olave passes torch to next in line in Ohio State wide receiver room
Ohio State football’s first video posted on Twitter from the practice fields in California turned out to be a mirage.
Senior wide receiver Chris Olave was first seen skipping, jersey on, pads on, helmet in hand, taking the field for the first time.
“Yes sir. We back in the crib. Come on,” he said, beginning a light jog.
Just over two hours later, Olave’s career at Ohio State was announced as complete.
It didn’t have any of the ceremony as his teammate Garrett Wilson, who announced with a statement on Twitter Monday afternoon. It was instead a comment made by head coach Ryan Day at the Disneyland Welcome Event, telling reporters Olave, along with offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere and defensive tackle Haskell Garrett, would not be playing in Saturday’s game against Utah.
Olave’s career ended at Ohio State as it started: unceremoniously, but for a career that turned out being one of the greatest in school history.
Olave finished with the most touchdown receptions in school history, tying David Boston’s 23-year-old record with No. 34 and breaking his record with No. 35 in the final home game of the season against Michigan State.
Olave finished with the third-most receptions in school history (171) behind K.J. Hill and Boston.
Olave finished with the fifth-most receiving yards in school history (2,711) behind Michael Jenkins, Boston, Gary Williams and Cris Carter, becoming the first player since 2003 that a player has recorded more than 2,700 receiving yards in an Ohio State career.
A first-team All-Big Ten honoree and a first-team All American, all of these honors and records came from a three-star wide receiver from San Marcos, California: the No. 54 prospect in the state, the No. 74 receiver in his class and not even nationally ranked.
Day remembers Olave as a “diamond in the rough,” a project of a wide receiver after he traveled to California to watch his quarterback Jack Tuttle, who played at Indiana in 2021, throw.
Olave didn’t play his junior season, but after four games in his senior season Day remembered seeing enough, and offered the three-star receiver soon after.
And while he committed to Ohio State in January 2018, it nearly didn’t happen.
"He committed, but then silently decommitted," Day said. "He wasn't sure, he was considering staying out there and going to either Utah, USC or something like that. But we're able to get him to sign. It was a big deal for us and the rest is history. It's amazing how things work."
The smallest and lowest-rated wide receiver of Ohio State’s 2018 class took his place as one of the primary beneficiaries of the final years of players like Hill, Parris Campbell, Johnnie Dixon, Binjimen Victor and Austin Mack, passing the torch of the wide receiver room to Olave, the same he would eventually pass to share with Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and pass along to players like Emeka Egbuka and Julian Fleming, whoever may be next in line.
Olave never had to do it by himself. He always had to share the spotlight in the passing game, whether it was Hill in 2019, Wilson in 2020 or with Wilson and Smith-Njigba in 2021.
That’s why the torch is set to move forward without a hitch, heading into the Rose Bowl with Smith-Njigba at the head of a room filled with receivers realizing it’s their turn, that they are up to the plate.
To Olave, that’s how Ohio State should be. It’s why he came so far from home in the first place.
And while he returned home with the Buckeyes one last time, taking the practice field even if he knew that he wouldn’t need the practice time, he still smiled, skipping, seemingly knowing it’s going to continue long past him.
“You can have multiple guys,” Olave said. “Multiple guys are balling out, but we have multiple guys in the receiver room that can do the same things. The top three guys are balling out, putting up numbers and having fun out there mostly. It’s the place to be.”