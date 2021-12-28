Chris Olave passes torch to next in line in Ohio State wide receiver room

Ohio State football’s first video posted on Twitter from the practice fields in California turned out to be a mirage.

Senior wide receiver Chris Olave was first seen skipping, jersey on, pads on, helmet in hand, taking the field for the first time.

“Yes sir. We back in the crib. Come on,” he said, beginning a light jog.

Just over two hours later, Olave’s career at Ohio State was announced as complete.

It didn’t have any of the ceremony as his teammate Garrett Wilson, who announced with a statement on Twitter Monday afternoon. It was instead a comment made by head coach Ryan Day at the Disneyland Welcome Event, telling reporters Olave, along with offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere and defensive tackle Haskell Garrett, would not be playing in Saturday’s game against Utah.

Olave’s career ended at Ohio State as it started: unceremoniously, but for a career that turned out being one of the greatest in school history.

Olave finished with the most touchdown receptions in school history, tying David Boston’s 23-year-old record with No. 34 and breaking his record with No. 35 in the final home game of the season against Michigan State.

Olave finished with the third-most receptions in school history (171) behind K.J. Hill and Boston.

Olave finished with the fifth-most receiving yards in school history (2,711) behind Michael Jenkins, Boston, Gary Williams and Cris Carter, becoming the first player since 2003 that a player has recorded more than 2,700 receiving yards in an Ohio State career.