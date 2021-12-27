Chris Olave, Nicholas Petit-Frere, Haskell Garrett to sit out Rose Bowl

Redshirt junior offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, redshirt senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett and senior wide receiver Chris Olave will not play in the Rose Bowl and will instead focus ahead to the 2022 NFL Draft, head coach Ryan Day announced Monday at the Disneyland Welcome Event.

As Ohio State began its festivities in California ahead of the Rose Bowl, a few Buckeyes made official their intentions to end their Ohio State careers.

Junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson also announced his intention to leave Ohio State a season early Monday, announcing his decision on Twitter.

Olave was a first-team All-Big Ten selection his senior season with the Buckeyes, leading the team with 13 touchdown receptions along with 936 receiving yards on 65 catches.

The senior receiver and California native broke David Boston's record for most touchdown receptions in a single Ohio State career with 35, one over Boston's record. which was set between 1996-98.

Olave is one of only three receivers in Ohio State history to bring in more than 30 touchdown receptions in a career, along with Boston and Devin Smith.

Petit-Frere was an Outland Trophy semifinalist in 2020, leaving two seasons of eligibility on the table heading into the season finale of his redshirt junior season.

A former All-American and All-Big Ten team member, Garrett finishes with 62 tackles, 13.5 tackles-for-loss and two defensive touchdowns.