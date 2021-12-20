Chris Holtmann updates Ohio State's struggles with COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State had every intention of playing Kentucky short-handed.

Early last week, Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said on his radio show Monday, a staff member and a player developed light symptoms of COVID-19. That led to another player developing symptoms and another player testing positives right before the Buckeyes left for Las Vegas and the CBS Sports Classic.

“So at that point, we had conversations of should we test everybody, every tier-one member of the program?” Holtmann said. “All of them have light symptoms… some did not have any symptoms. As you know, our program is fully vaccinated. At that point, we were deciding, OK, what is the course of action?”

Ohio State canceled its game against Kentucky, taking away the possibility of stranding a player who tested positive on the road in Las Vegas, unable to travel for 10 days after a positive test, and testing everyone Thursday morning.

With that came more positive tests, leading to another cancellation Tuesday against University of Tennessee Martin.

“We weren’t able to field enough guys to play in a game like that,” Holtmann said.

It was a difficult conversation for Holtmann to have with his team, saying that he felt the Buckeyes had “a great shot at full strength to play well there,” after beating then-No. 1 Duke at home. Ohio State was even planning on doing it with a short bench, saying all Ohio State needed was eight players — including a walk-on — to be able to play.