Chris Holtmann updates Ohio State's struggles with COVID-19
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State had every intention of playing Kentucky short-handed.
Early last week, Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said on his radio show Monday, a staff member and a player developed light symptoms of COVID-19. That led to another player developing symptoms and another player testing positives right before the Buckeyes left for Las Vegas and the CBS Sports Classic.
“So at that point, we had conversations of should we test everybody, every tier-one member of the program?” Holtmann said. “All of them have light symptoms… some did not have any symptoms. As you know, our program is fully vaccinated. At that point, we were deciding, OK, what is the course of action?”
Ohio State canceled its game against Kentucky, taking away the possibility of stranding a player who tested positive on the road in Las Vegas, unable to travel for 10 days after a positive test, and testing everyone Thursday morning.
With that came more positive tests, leading to another cancellation Tuesday against University of Tennessee Martin.
“We weren’t able to field enough guys to play in a game like that,” Holtmann said.
It was a difficult conversation for Holtmann to have with his team, saying that he felt the Buckeyes had “a great shot at full strength to play well there,” after beating then-No. 1 Duke at home. Ohio State was even planning on doing it with a short bench, saying all Ohio State needed was eight players — including a walk-on — to be able to play.
Even after the CBS Sports Classic matchup was canceled, Holtmann said Kentucky head coach John Calipari contacted him about playing Wednesday at Rupp Arena, leading to a home-and-home with the Wildcats after their game against Louisville was canceled due to COVID-19.
However, the Buckeyes were not able to agree to based on the lack of players available due to positive COVID-19 cases and the injuries sidelining Justice Sueing and Seth Towns.
“I was throwing out after Christmas dates… and I appreciate him calling. He had a very willing partner in us,” Holtmann said. “We just don't have the numbers.
“Even short-handed, we would have done it Wednesday, but combined with our injuries, the numbers just don’t make it work.”
Holtmann said Towns and Sueing are making progress and are on the path to returning this season, but are still both weeks away.
Even with Ohio State canceling two straight against Kentucky and Tennessee Martin, Holtmann fully expects the Buckeyes to play against New Orleans at home Dec. 28, 17 days after its latest win against Wisconsin.
“I think rust. I think you fear that the timing could have been an issue,” Holtmann said when asked about worries after a long layoff. “There’s no question it’s a concern. It’s why we fully intend to play on the 28th and expect to play on the 28th because we need to get some game work.”
Holtmann said that players have come in for individual workouts and will return for two practices Dec. 26, one on Dec. 27 and a shootaround Dec. 28 before taking on New Orleans at home.