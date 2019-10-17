COLUMBUS, Ohio - With 16 practices already in the books, the opening of the 2019-2020 men’s basketball season is quickly approaching for Chris Holtmann and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

It’s exciting to look at how the team will perform in Holtmann’s third year as head coach coming off an unexpected season that resulted in an NCAA tournament win, but this season will be unlike any other for Holtmann who is personally entering his ninth year as a head coach.

The freshmen and sophomores will see a significant amount of time this season with only five upperclassmen expected to get significant minutes, so there will be a lot of young and inexperienced players seeing the court this year. This isn’t a knock on their skill level, as the Buckeyes had the No. 6 and No. 1 ranked recruiting classes in the Big Ten in 2018 and 2019, respectively, but just an acknowledgement that it will take time for them to adjust to the college game.

While Holtmann has a lot of talent waiting in the wings with this year’s freshman class, the Buckeyes still have some players, namely Musa Jallow and Justin Ahrens, who are dealing with injuries, so Holtmann says that Ohio State isn’t quite where they were at this point last season.

“I think as a team, you know, we're doing all right, we're still not completely healthy. You know, I would say this group is not, not quite as far along as last year's group was in certain areas,” Holtmann said. “And I think that can probably be attributed to a variety of reasons. Overall youth, more guys learning new stuff.”

Despite the young squad, the majority of the Buckeyes’ contributors from last season are back in Kaleb and Andre Wesson as well as Kyle Young to help lead the new guys. Even with the challenges that may come from coaching up the seven or so underclassmen, Holtmann is still excited to see how the leaders on this team will help bring them up to speed on the Ohio State culture and adjusting to the college game.

“But the one thing I am excited about is - I'm excited about a lot of things - but I think that, I really believe. that we will go as our leadership takes us this year,” Holtmann said. “And when you talk about CJ Walker, and Andre [Wesson] and Kaleb [Wesson] and Kyle [Young] and some of our older guys, I think we'll go as they take us and I'm excited to see them continuing to grow in those important roles.”