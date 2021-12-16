Chris Holtmann relies on maturity of captains ahead of Kentucky

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chris Holtmann gave himself the night to enjoy the Wisconsin win. Then he was back to business as usual.

The Ohio State head coach said he was back recruiting Sunday, preparing to build for the future of the Buckeye basketball program while his players hunkered down for its final stretch of finals.

But it was still a week off after a week that had been extremely kind to Ohio State.

The Buckeyes were coming off three double-digit wins, including two conference wins against Penn State and Wisconsin, extended their win streak to four games.

So where does the momentum come from when it's expected to return in Las Vegas Saturday against Kentucky? Holtmann said it's from those players that have been with him the longest.

"It’s really important, and you really rely on your maturity of your captains," he said of junior forward E.J. Liddell, senior forward Justin Ahrens and redshirt senior forwards Kyle Young and Justice Sueing, who remains sidelined due to injury. "The leadership of your group determines, in a lot of ways, how you proceed after you maybe won a few because you’re constantly fighting human nature: the idea that you are pulling back a little bit."

It was a conversation he had with his players yesterday: one highlighting the focus of earning the right to play well against the No. 21 Wildcats Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic.

It's a mindset that needs to be reset every day, a decision that needs to be made by each individual player.

To Holtmann, it's the reality of college sports.

"Sometimes you earn the right to play well and you play well and you get beat. You just get beat," Holtmann said. "That happens in college athletics, in college basketball. But as much as possible, you want to earn the right to play well and how we conduct ourselves on a day-to-day basis. If we do that, we’ll live with the results."

Ohio State has two more games against Kentucky and Tennessee Martin before taking a break for Christmas, finishing up with its final non-conference game of the year against New Orleans.

Holtmann knows that even with the break, Kentucky is a school Ohio State is ready to earn the right to play Saturday.

"They understand both the Kentucky brand and understand how good this Kentucky team is and how talented these guys are," Holtmann said. "I think there’s an excitement about playing, as there always is."

Ohio State will take on Kentucky Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic. Tip off is scheduled for 5 p.m.