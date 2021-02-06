BuckeyeGrove - Chris Holtmann praises Terry Johnson, calls for 'deserving' HC opportunity

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Following Thursday's 89-85 win at No. 8 Iowa, Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann gave a public vouch for someone in whom he believes to a high degree.

Assistant coach Terry Johnson has worked on Holtmann's coaching staff dating back to the 2014-15 season when the two were at Butler University. Johnson's tenure with the Bulldogs began during the 2007-08 season, and his leadership was recognized in 2015 with an invitation to the Villa 7 Consortium, which brings together athletic directors and assistant coaches to analyze organizational processes to improve programs.

"He deserves an opportunity," Holtmann said Thursday. "He’s got an unbelievable relationship with guys and part of the reason I feel compelled to work so hard in this job is to help guys have opportunities."

According to an article by Rob Dauster of NBC Sports in March 2020, just 29.2% of Division I men's basketball programs had Black head coaches, and that number for Power Five programs was 13.8%. Michigan's Juwan Howard is the lone African-American men's basketball head coach in the Big Ten.

Johnson earned trips to eight NCAA Tournaments - including back-to-back Final Fours in 2010 and 2011 - and four regular-season conference championships with Butler.

At Ohio State, Johnson offers a defensive mind that helped lead to the Big Ten's fourth-best scoring defense in 2019-20 and currently seventh for the seventh-ranked Buckeyes at 68.6 points allowed per-game.

"He’s not a self-promoter; he is a guy who is an excellent basketball coach," Holtmann said. "Anybody who’s played for Terry Johnson or coached with him feel the same way.”

