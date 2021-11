CINCINNATI, Ohio — Ohio State could not do enough late to get past Xavier.

In their first road game of the season, the Buckeyes fell short against Xavier, falling to the Musketeers, 71-65.

Here's what head coach Chris Holtmann, freshman guard Meechie Johnson Jr. and junior forward E.J. Liddell had to say after the Buckeyes' six-point loss to Xavier.