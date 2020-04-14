COLUMBUS, Ohio - The transfer portal has become a hit in college football as of late with high-profile cases dominating the airwaves, but the reality of players transferring in and out of programs isn't exclusive to football.

Ohio State has seen three players, D.J. Carton, Alonzo Gaffney and Luther Muhammad, transfer out of the program since the season ended.

In response, Chris Holtmann has since brought in Seth Towns, Jimmy Sotos and Abel Porter to help replace Carton and Gaffney's depth as well as Muhammad's starting minutes. Towns and Porter will be eligible to play immediately while Sotos will sit out the 2020-21 season.

Along with Justice Sueing, the Cal transfer who was forced to ride the bench after transferring to Ohio State but will be able to take the court this season, the aforementioned transfers will make up a large chunk of Ohio State's roster in 2020 and beyond.

Of the 13 scholarships given out, five will belong to transfers. CJ Walker has established himself as a Buckeye through and through heading into his third and final season with the team, but his transfer from Florida State still counts him among those who didn't start their college careers with Ohio State.

While the numbers may seem shocking, and according to Holtmann during a teleconference with local media, this isn't a roster makeup that he's uncomfortable with.

"I don't know that those numbers necessarily would be outside of my ideal," Holtmann said. "I wouldn't necessarily look at that and say, 'That's ideal or not ideal.' I think all of them, we brought on for various reasons."

The obvious need came after the exodus of transfers following the season ending prematurely, but Holtmann has looked at the shifting landscape of college basketball as a guide for dealing with transfers.

Dealing with the reality of transfers in today's game is a necessity, and while it hasn't always been that way, he looks back at Ohio State's history to see how things have changed.

"Let's take a look at say, the Final Four teams from 2007-2010. Of those final four teams, there was one four-year transfer that started, and that was Ron Lewis," Holtmann said. "That was an Ohio State player. If you fast forward that to the previous four years, 13 four-year transfers started on Final Four teams. I think the reality is this has been changing for a number of years."