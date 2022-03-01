Chris Holtmann, Ohio State search for answers after loss to Nebraska

COLUMBUS, Ohio — "That's my fault."

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann put the blame on himself Tuesday after the No. 23 Buckeyes 78-70 loss to Nebraska at home.

"These are disappointing losses," Holtmann said of Ohio State's first back-to-back losses of the 2021-22 season. "Put them on me, I'm sure that will be the case anyway."

The head coach said the Buckeyes continued its struggles defensively that showed up in College Park against Maryland Sunday, while failing to find a level of connectedness offensively to work their way back.

Here's what Holtmann, senior forward Justin Ahrens and redshirt senior Jamari Wheeler reacted after Ohio State's latest loss, along with Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg and freshman guard Bryce McGowens' full comments postgame.

No. 23 Ohio State will host Michigan State 7 p.m. Thursday.