Chris Holtmann excited for what's to come for Ohio State men's basketball

Ohio State men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann knows his team is going into the 2021-22 season with expectation and anticipation. It’s where he wants his team to be, but it’s not what he wants to define this group.

“I think you just want to continue to build on that, but as you know, the focus really has to be on the day to day,” Holtmann said at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis Thursday. “You have young men where they are really good players and have individual expectations, and that weight can be pretty heavy if you think about it too much. I think the challenge is really to stay in the moment, enjoy each day and see where that takes us.”

Staying in the moment has worked for the Buckeyes in each season Holtmann and his staff have been in Columbus.

Ohio State has finished in the top-20 in each of the past four years, finishing as the No. 7 team in the country a season ago. However, Ohio State has not been able to make it over the hump in the NCAA Tournament, losing twice in the second round in Holtmann’s first two seasons before being upset by Oral Roberts in the first round of the 2021 Tournament.

Just like a year ago, Holtmann said he will have a veteran team in 2021-22, but he knows how critical health can be especially late in the season.

“Health is so important,” he said. “I think that was really a critical factor for us late. We had an older group last year, but we had some of those older guys sitting next to me. We really need to be healthy particularly toward the end of the season.”

Led by forwards E.J. Liddell, a preseason All-Big Ten media team member, and Kyle Young, along with guard Justin Ahrens, Holtmann said it will be valuable to have a group that knows what it’s like to play big-time Big Ten basketball. But he also gained some experience from the transfer portal, adding guard Jamari Wheeler (Penn State), guard Cedric Russell (Louisiana) and center Joey Brunk (Indiana).

“I think it will contribute to is teams that are a little bit older, a little bit more experienced,” Holtmann said of the transfer portal, having gained experience from it in the past with players like guard KeyShawn Woods in 2018-19 and Justice Sueing, who’s heading into his second season with the Buckeyes. “It does probably allow you to potentially rebuild quicker than maybe what the traditional way used to be for certain programs.”

Holtmann said that there are questions about the Buckeyes rebuilding their backcourt, losing both C.J. Walker and Duane Washington Jr. from last year’s team, but that he’s excited for the potential answers, including Wheeler, who was named as to the Big Ten All-Defensive team for the past two seasons, and Russell.

As his team started practices, preparing for that first No. 1 exhibition against Indianapolis, Holtmann views this time as a fun time of year, facing a lot of anticipation and a lot of excitement. But Holtmann also knows that Ohio State has to find its footing quickly.

“We put together the most challenging non-conference schedule that I have ever played,” Holtmann said. “I think those will present some more decisions for us early in the season. It will determine a lot of how tough we are early in the season to manage some of the challenging games we have.”

But to Holtmann, it’s not about the long-term. It’s about the day-to-day, something the head coach seems excited about heading into the first games of the season.

“I’m excited about this group, but we’re not going to get out of anything other than the day-to-day process,” Holtmann said.



