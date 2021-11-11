Chris Holtmann excited about 'building block' 2022 recruiting class

COLUMBUS, Ohio — When Chris Holtmann first arrived at Ohio State, he knew there were a lot of issues he and the new coaching staff needed to address, whether it was just with the number of players on the roster or the positions he had at his disposal.

For Holtmann, the rebuild started there.

And now, finishing the 2022 class, looking ahead to his seventh year as the head coach after just starting his sixth with a buzzer-beater win against Akron Tuesday, the rebuild looks bright.

“You see the development of a guy like E.J. (Liddell) or Duane (Washington Jr.), Justin (Ahrens), Kyle (Young), I think we have some of those guys that are going to continue to do that. Obviously, it’s as talented as a class as we’ve had and I think it can be a real building block here moving forward.”

Ohio State brought in five players in the 2022 class — four-star point guard Bruce Thornton, four-star guard Roddy Gayle Jr., four-star forward Brice Sensabaugh, four-star center Felix Okpara and three-star guard Bowen Hardman — for the Buckeyes’ first top-10 recruiting class in the Holtmann regime.

Ohio State’s 2022 class is the seventh-best in the country behind Kentucky, Duke, Alabama, Kansas, Arkansas and UCLA, and is the top class in the Big Ten, directly in front of No. 8 Michigan.

Holtmann knew, based on the current roster construction, that Ohio State would be an attractive spot for recruits. The Buckeyes have nine seniors or redshirt seniors on the roster, along with junior forward E.J. Liddell, who is expected to make the jump to the NBA after the 2021-22 season.

While there will be talented players returning for the 2022-23 season like guards Meechie Johnson Jr., Malaki Branham and forward Zed Key, Holtmann knows that many members of the 2022 class could get playing time right away, calling it the “perfect time to have an outstanding class.”

“I think we have some guys who are capable of that,” Holtmann said. “Some are going to be more ready than others, but there’s no question that was an attractive thing for them when they were looking at us and certainly for us, we addressed some needs for guys who will play as freshmen.”