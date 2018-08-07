COLUMBUS, Ohio - Needless to say, media access to the team has been somewhat limited while so many distractions around the program are going on, but that did not stop the team from welcoming the media, along with Big Ten Network, into practice on Tuesday for some limited access.

The scene will shift from the well-manicured fields of the WHAC to the Coffee Road Fields later this week and we had a chance to check in on the team before they make their way to the home away from home later in the week as the season opener against Oregon State is rapidly approaching.