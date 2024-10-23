Advertisement
Ohio State: Snap Judgments as Buckeyes drop thriller at Oregon
Ohio State came up short in the biggest test of the season on Saturday night at Oregon.
• Austin Ward
Ohio State: Evaluating grades from Iowa test as Buckeyes prep for Oregon
Ohio State stayed unbeaten with a solid victory over Iowa as the Buckeyes get ready for Oregon showdown.
• Austin Ward
How Chip Kelly got Ohio State's run game back on track ahead of Oregon test
The Buckeyes go to Eugene with one of the best rushing attacks in the country.
• Bill Landis
Key Takeaways as Ryan Day puts laser focus on Oregon showdown
Ohio State is dialing up the intensity ahead of the major matchup with Oregon on Saturday.
• Austin Ward
Brady Edmunds talks Ohio State visit, Buckeyes host rising in-state talent
Recruiting is a non-stop business and there aren't many places in the country that do it at the level Ohio State does.
• Jeremy Birmingham
Checking grades to project potential second-half surges from Buckeyes
