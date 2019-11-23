COLUMBUS, Ohio - With half a sack of Will Levis in the third quarter of Ohio State's game against Penn State, Chase Young has now set the single season sack record for Ohio State with 14.5 sacks in his junior year. The previous record was 14 sacks held by Vernon Gholston who accomplished the feat in 2007.

In his freshman season, Young had 2.5 sacks in the nine games, finishing fifth on the team in sacks behind Jerome Baker (3.5), Tyquan Lewis (7), Sam Hubbard (7) and Nick Bosa (8.5).

Young exploded in his sophomore year after the loss of Bosa, picking up 10.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles, both of which led the Buckeyes. While it was clear at that point Young would be a special talent, it would have been difficult to imagine that he would not only surpass his sophomore season, but completely blow it out of the water in his junior (and inevitably final) season.

In 2019, Young has had at least half a sack in every game he's played in this season and had a career-high (and tied an Ohio State single game record) four sacks against Wisconsin. Before Young's two-game suspension, he was considered a serious Hesiman candidate given his production in getting to the quarterback, but even if he doesn't end up in New York for the Heisman ceremony, this will still be a season to remember for the junior.

With at least one game remaining this season (and a likely Big Ten Championship Game as well), Young is on pace for over 18 sacks on the year, a number that has only been reached a few times in college football history. Additionally, Young is only 7.5 sacks behind Mike Vrabel's Ohio State career-record 36 sacks, so if Young can rip off another game or two of four sacks, there's no telling where Young may finish on top of Ohio State's record books, but he can rest assured knowing he'll go down as one of the best to ever do it in Scarlet and Gray.