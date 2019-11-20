COLUMBUS, Ohio - It was revealed the Friday before the Maryland game that Ohio State star defensive end Chase Young would be forced to sit out while the NCAA investigated a potential eligibility issue due to Young taking a loan from a family friend.

The NCAA handed down their ruling last Wednesday that Young would be given a two-game suspension, one of which he already served against Maryland with the other game coming last weekend against Rutgers.

This means that Young will be back just in time for Ohio State's toughest stretch of the season beginning with this week's game against Penn State. To get back Young and his 13.5 sacks, co-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley is, in a word, excited.

“Very excited. Are you excited? I think everybody should be excited. I think he's one of the best players in all of college football,” Hafley said. “You know, I think our team's excited. I know the coaches are excited. I'm sure the fans are excited. Excited for him. You know, I know it was hard for him not being in the last two games. I'm excited for him to get out and get back at it. And I think our team is excited too.”