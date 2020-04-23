After being selected No. 2 in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young will look to terrorize professional offenses after wreaking havoc in the college football world.

The selection of Young marked the fifth straight year in which an Ohio State defensive player was taken in the first round of the NFL Draft. Young became the third defensive end from Ohio State to be taken in the first three picks since Joey Bosa was taken No. 3 back in 2016.

Young came to Ohio State as a five-star recruit, and he helped lead DeMatha to a state championship in 2016.

As a freshman, Young was able to record 18 tackles to go along with 3.5 sacks. One of his sacks would come in the Cotton Bowl against USC, and his opening season proved to be just a taste of what Young could do.

In his second season, Young was able to put together an impressive season despite being hobbled by ankle issues. Even with the loss of fellow pass rusher Nick Bosa, Young was able to dominate his way to 10.5 sacks. He would record three of those sacks against Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship.

Despite a two-game suspension during his junior season, Young was able to put together a record-breaking season that resulted in a third-place finish in the Heisman race. Young exploded to 16.5 sacks, an Ohio State single-season record, while helping to lead a revitalized Buckeye defense.

In a standout performance against Wisconsin, Young would tie an Ohio State single-game record with four sacks, and he would also force two fumbles in the contest.

Young would finish his season with a plethora of awards, including the Chuck Bednarik Award and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy. He became the first Buckeye to ever take home the Chuck Bednarik Award and the second to claim the Bronko Nagurski Trophy.

Young would finish his Ohio State career with 30.5 sacks, placing him No. 2 in career sacks in school history. The Maryland native trails only Mike Vrabel, who finished his four-year career with 36 sacks.

With the selection of Young, he becomes the 12th defensive linemen from Ohio State to be selected in the NFL Draft since 2010. Young becomes the fourth since 2010 to be selected in the first round.