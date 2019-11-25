COLUMBUS, Ohio - The first play of the game set the tone. The stat sheet shows a two-yard run for Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, but what wasn't reflected in the box score was Chase Young coming just a fingertip away from bringing down Clifford on Penn State's first offensive play.

Young wouldn't get to the quarterback until the next drive where he shared a sack with Baron Browning, but the first play of the game made it clear that not only was Clifford not going to have a fun day against Ohio State's defense, but that one of Ohio State's Heisman candidates, aptly nicknamed "The Predator," was back.

Considering the Buckeyes finished with eight sacks in the two games that Young sat out while serving his suspension, he clearly was not needed against those opponents with a combined 5-17 record. Penn State, however, is a different monster, and nobody was happier to see Young back on the field than Ohio State head coach Ryan Day.

"Oh my gosh, I just think Chase Young deserves to be in New York," Day said. "How dominant of a player is Chase Young? And the impact he has on the game is just unbelievable."