COLUMBUS, Ohio – It comes as no surprise that Chase Young has been named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week this week after his career day against the Badgers on Saturday.

Young had the impressive stat line of six tackles, five of them for loss, four sacks and a pair of forced fumbles as part of Ohio State’s 38-7 win over Wisconsin to improve to 8-0 on the season.

His most recent game eclipses the three-sack game that he had against Northwestern last season in the Big Ten Championship Game and also ties the single-game high in program history with four sacks in a contest.