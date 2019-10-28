Chase Young named B1G defensive player of the week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – It comes as no surprise that Chase Young has been named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week this week after his career day against the Badgers on Saturday.
Young had the impressive stat line of six tackles, five of them for loss, four sacks and a pair of forced fumbles as part of Ohio State’s 38-7 win over Wisconsin to improve to 8-0 on the season.
His most recent game eclipses the three-sack game that he had against Northwestern last season in the Big Ten Championship Game and also ties the single-game high in program history with four sacks in a contest.
Chase Young of @OhioStateFB is the #B1GFootball Defensive Player of the Week pic.twitter.com/216G871r70— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 28, 2019
Young was on the field for most of Ohio State’s defensive snaps last week, playing in 42 of 51 total plays. It would be scary to think what his numbers would have been if the Badgers would have had a little more success in sustaining drives and Young could have seen 10-15 more plays as the Wisconsin offensive line had no answer for him.
Young also was named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week on Sunday.
This marks the second time that Young has won the award, and is the first time that an Ohio State player has been named DPOW since Young won it after a two-sack night at Penn State in a thrilling 27-26 victory.
Ohio State is now in its second open week and will not be back on the field until November 9th when they host Maryland at Ohio Stadium.