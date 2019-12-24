SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Chase Young will be looking for a comeback performance of sorts against Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl.

The star defensive end has been held without a sack in two consecutive games for the just the third time since his sophomore season, and against Michigan, Young was held off the stats sheet with no tackles for the first time in his career.

Opponents have tried their best to stop Young this season with a variety of chips and various double or triple teams, and they finally started to breakthrough as the regular season winded down.

Despite Young struggling to find production, he still feels good about how he played over the last few games.

"I felt like I played good man. I mean, like I said, you can't really do anything about a double or triple team or you know, chip and stuff like that," Young said. "What person do you know that can get through three people? I feel like that just frees up our other guys, you know, the anterior and our other end. I'm definitely prepared for that, you know, mentally, so we'll see what happens. I just have to take advantages of the one-on-ones I do get."

Young has been able to capitalize on the one-on-one matchups this season when he isn't being double or triple teamed, but Clemson's offensive line will present a challenge unlike anything he's gone up against this season.

The Tigers' left tackle, Jackson Carman, weighs 345 pounds and stands six-foot-five-inches. While he's only a sophomore and has only started 13 games for Clemson, he's tied for tallest and by far the largest member of Clemson's offensive line.

"He's definitely a good, young player," Young said. "Has good feet, has a good set, it'll definitely be a good one going up against him."