COLUMBUS, Ohio – The next time No. 2 walks off the football field, he will most likely hold the record for most sacks in a single season at Ohio State.

With a four-sack performance against Wisconsin that elevated him into the Heisman conversation, Chase Young is in the midst of not only an unforgettable season, but a career that can stand up against the greatest defensive linemen to come through Ohio State. Joining Mike Vrabel as the only other Buckeye to record double digit sacks in two different seasons, Young has showed a consistency that has positioned himself to be one of the greatest players to ever rush for the scarlet and gray.

As the Buckeyes prepare for the final third of their season, the top-ranked scoring defense will be able to follow Young into battle. The 6-foot-5-inch defensive end not only creates for himself, but his presence creates opportunities for the remaining 10 players on defense.

“Having a player like Chase play the way he has clearly changes the game and makes everybody on that defense better because you have to account for him on every play,” Ryan Day said. “But that's only good if he plays that way, and he is.”

Young has been the model of consistency so far in 2019, recording a sack in every game. In fact, his sack streak dates back 10 games to its origin against Northwestern in the 2018 Big Ten Championship game.

While Day gave nod to Young’s size and technique as big factors for his success, the first-year head coach believes it is the toughness, leadership, motor and dedication to hard work that has allowed the junior to explode into the player he is today.

“That's the stuff that pros are made of and great players are made of, and he's just got to continue to prepare the same this week because if he does, he's going to continue to get better, and it just helps our whole defense,” Day said.

Off the field, Young’s presence is felt as strongly as it is on gamedays. Being one of the seven captains, Young has played a pivotal role in guiding the 2019 Buckeyes to an 8-0 record.

Young has used his leadership to elevate his teammates’ play, which has resulted in an average points allowed of only 7.9 points per game.

“Chase is very intense. He's very confident in what he does, and if he sees something, he's going to call it out. I think he's a strong leader.”

Young has put himself in the conversation with Ohio State greats like Vrabel, Vernon Gholston, Jason Simmons and Joey Bosa. With a nation-leading 13.5 sacks, he has also jumped into conversations about the Heisman trophy, an award that has been bestowed to one defensive player in its history.