Chase Young is going to be the best Chase Young he can be
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Chase Young has one focus right now: to be the best Chase Young he can be.
It is no secret that Young may be the most talented player in the NFL Draft, but his focus on getting even better may be a scary thought for opposing offenses in the NFL. His time at Ohio State helped mold him into a complete player, and Young’s focus is to continue the process of perfecting his game at the next level.
Part of that process includes not getting lost in his own hype. While the comparisons to other NFL greats are circulating, Young is blocking out the noise and focusing on himself.
“I try not to compare myself to anybody, but I do try to look at a lot of different players and take little things from them,” Young said. “Whether it be Khalil Mack, Von Miller, JJ Watt, Nick Bosa. I try not to really put myself up next to a guy. I try to be the best Chase Young I can be.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news