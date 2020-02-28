COLUMBUS, Ohio – Chase Young has one focus right now: to be the best Chase Young he can be.

It is no secret that Young may be the most talented player in the NFL Draft, but his focus on getting even better may be a scary thought for opposing offenses in the NFL. His time at Ohio State helped mold him into a complete player, and Young’s focus is to continue the process of perfecting his game at the next level.

Part of that process includes not getting lost in his own hype. While the comparisons to other NFL greats are circulating, Young is blocking out the noise and focusing on himself.

“I try not to compare myself to anybody, but I do try to look at a lot of different players and take little things from them,” Young said. “Whether it be Khalil Mack, Von Miller, JJ Watt, Nick Bosa. I try not to really put myself up next to a guy. I try to be the best Chase Young I can be.”