COLUMBUS, Ohio - Waiting in the wings is not always an easy thing to do for a young player, even one as talented and celebrated as Chase Young. Predecessors like Nick Bosa, Tyquan Lewis, Jalyn Holmes and Sam Hubbard all set the expectations that Young will now have to follow as he has seen a steady increase in snaps that will crescendo into a 2019 season where he is now the standard-bearer.

Ohio State heads into this season with Young and Jonathon Cooper preparing to set the edge, and the coaching staff feels good about the ability of these guys as well as the depth behind them. An interesting thought exercise, however, is to think about where Young would be had Bosa not gotten injured last season.

Would Young be a preseason All-American player? Would he have the experience to be a leader on this team? Would expectations be as high for him going into this season? One of Young's best games last season came against Penn State where he notched two sacks and six tackles, one of which was the game-saving tackle on 4th and 5. If Bosa is in the lineup, how does this impact not only the playing time, but the perception of Young down the line? Is Young still the hyped preseason All-American candidate, or does his stock cool down without the extra highlights and playing time?

While it’s fun to speculate where Young would be in that scenario, the only thing that matters now for Young and Ohio State is that he grabbed ahold of the opportunity to develop himself on and off the field in Bosa's absence, and he has been rewarded by being voted as one of the seven captains for Ohio State this season.



Winning the Hesiman, earning that National Championship ring, these are all goals that every player comes into college with. Being named team captain may not come with the glitz and glamour of other individual awards, but to be honored and respected by his teammates is something Young has strived for.

“Captain was definitely on my list. I never really visualized it like I did other things, but when I got more into the program, when I got the meaning of being a Buckeye, I was like, ‘Man, I want to be a part of that group of people who can lead the team,” Young said. “The opportunity was there and I just went and took it.”



