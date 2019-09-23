COLUMBUS, Ohio – In a game full of offensive fireworks from the Ohio State offense, the play of Chase Young on the defensive end may have been the most impressive individual performance.

The Buckeyes hung 76 points on Miami (Ohio), and 14 of these points came after fumbles forced by Young. The junior would record two sacks on the day, knocking the ball out on both instances.

“Just technique, using what coach [Larry] Johnson gave me and just getting off the ball,” Young said on what allowed him to be successful against Miami (Ohio).