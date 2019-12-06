Another honor for Ohio State defensive end Chase Young has he has been named the winner of the Silver Football, presented by the Chicago Tribune, an award given to the best player in the Big Ten. This is an award that has been given annually since 1924 and the Buckeyes have had plenty of winners through the years.

The award is voted on by league coaches who each submit a top-two names on their ballot.

Young had already been named first-team All-Big Ten as well as the defensive lineman of the year in the conference. Young is also up for several national awards including the Maxwell Award, given to the nation’s top player as well as the Chuck Bednarik Award, given to the nation’s top defensive player and the Walter Camp Player of the Year.

Young accounted for nine first-place votes and one second-place vote for a total of 19 points. Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor finished second with three first-place votes and 12 total points. Justin Fields (five points, two first-place votes) and J.K. Dobbins (four total points) also finished high on the voting list. Penn State receiver K.J. Hamler (one second-place vote) and Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson also received votes.

Young has been one of the most disruptive players in the nation this year as he leads the Buckeyes with 16.5 sacks, a career single-season record for Ohio State as well as 19.5 tackles for loss, despite only playing in 10 games after having to sit two games out late in the season.

Young appears to be on his way to being a top-five type of pick in the upcoming NFL Draft even though the junior still has one year of eligibility left with the Buckeyes. While he has not come out and confirmed that he will forgo that final year, it is pretty much a sure thing that he will make the leap and join fellow Ohio State defensive linemen like Joey Bosa and Nick Bosa in the NFL as top-five picks in their respective drafts.

Ohio State has been synonymous with the Silver Football, winning it a staggering 21 times now with the naming of Young. Michigan is second with 17 and has not won the award since 2010 when Denard Robinson took home the top prize in the conference. In the past eight years, Dwayne Haskins (2018), JT Barrett (2015), Zeke Elliott (2014) and Braxton Miller (2012, 2013) have all won the award.