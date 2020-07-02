BuckeyeGrove - Chase Young awarded All-Decade honors by Big Ten

The front four on the Big Ten All-Decade defense will feature a Buckeye coming off either end, as Chase Young joins Joey Bosa as the defensive end selections Thursday.

Young set the new Ohio State single-season sacks record in 2019 with 16.5, a mark that was also tops in the country. His 21.5 tackles for loss were No. 2 in college football.

Young was the only unanimous selection for the All-Decade team, according to the Big Ten Network Twitter.

On top of being named a first-team All-American and Heisman finalist, Young won a slew of other awards, including the Chuck Bednarik and Bronko Nagurski Awards as the best defensive player in the nation, the Chicago Tribune Silver Football as the Most Valuable Player in the Big Ten and the Big Ten's Defensive Player of the Year award among others.

In June, Young became the first Ohio State football player to win the Big Ten's Male Athlete of the Year award since Eddie George in 1996 following his Heisman Trophy-winning campaign.

Prior to his all-time great 2019, Young had 10.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss as a true sophomore in 2018, good enough to be awarded second-team All-Big Ten distinction.

In this year's NFL Draft, Young was selected No. 2 overall by the Washington Redskins.

Young's 30.5 career sacks in three seasons at Ohio State rank second all-time behind only Mike Vrabel.