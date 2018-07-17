Though he is just a freshman, class of 2022 Centerville (Ohio) quarterback prospect Chase Harrison is already starting to make a name for himself on the recruiting trail. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound signal caller grabbed an early offer this off-season from Louisville and is hearing from several more Power Five programs.

Landing that first offer from Louisville was a bit of a surprise to Harrison who is hoping to start his first varsity football game in August.

"It was kind of mind-boggling," Harrison said of landing the early offer. "But it was an awesome experience and I'm happy that I got it. It means I have to work harder and get better."

With a pair of quarterback commitments in the past month, Ohio State will have a chance to look ahead to the 2021 and 2022 classes and get a head start on recruiting the top quarterbacks in each of those cycles. Harrison is hoping to be one of those guys and camped with the Buckeyes back in June.

"It was fun," Harrison said of camping with the Buckeyes. "I learned some new stuff, to widen up my base and clean up my footwork."

Growing up just a little more than an hour West of Columbus, Ohio State has always been a program that Harrison has held in high regard.

"I really like Ohio State," he continued. "Obviously they are one of the top (schools) in the nation. They're a really cool program."

Harrison is also hearing from Penn State and North Carolina, among others.